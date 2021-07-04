$487.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce $487.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $491.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

NYSE:FN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.33. 80,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.70. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

