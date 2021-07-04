Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,509 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.06% of Brunswick worth $153,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.88. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

