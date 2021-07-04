Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,560. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36. Xperi has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

