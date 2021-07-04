Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$22.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

