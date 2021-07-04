Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,285 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. 16,828,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,008. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

