Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,062 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. 1,135,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

