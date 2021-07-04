Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.20 Million in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 211,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.04. 12,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

