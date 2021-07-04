PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 4.9% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.