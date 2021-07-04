Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $296,000 Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNOG. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 942,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,754. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

