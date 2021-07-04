Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 1,135 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,662,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 229,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,803. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $967.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

