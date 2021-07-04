Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases 1,135 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kearny Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 764,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 670,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,662,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 229,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,803. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $967.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

