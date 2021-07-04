Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires New Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.11. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

