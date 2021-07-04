bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. bluebird bio makes up 1.4% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 862,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

