bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. bluebird bio makes up 1.4% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

BLUE traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $31.37. 862,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,598. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

