Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,430. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Freeman Gold
