Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FMANF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,430. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

