Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JTD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 17,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

