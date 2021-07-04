Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Grows By 41.0%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 496,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 971,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,008,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 503,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

