WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,113 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 1,438,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

