Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00409317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

