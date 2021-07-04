Birchview Capital LP Takes Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,808,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 293.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 112,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,288. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,245 shares of company stock valued at $554,078. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

