Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 124,809 Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,450. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

