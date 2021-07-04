Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 342,755 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 302.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 714,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,362. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04.

