FLETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.90 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00768894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.87 or 0.07941993 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

