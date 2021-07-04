-$0.08 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 73.56% and a negative net margin of 92.84%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 84,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

