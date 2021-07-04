Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ ODFL remained flat at $$258.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,505. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

