Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Decreases By 22.0%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Dorel Industries stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $708.86 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.