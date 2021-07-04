Mark Stevens Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mark Stevens cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.0% of Mark Stevens’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,992,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 524,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,693,000 after acquiring an additional 71,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

LOW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.71. 2,553,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.