Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGGU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $170,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $176,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU remained flat at $$10.19 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,032. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

