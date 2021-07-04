Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 103,154 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,154 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 12,770.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,388,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ETACU remained flat at $$10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,230. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.