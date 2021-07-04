OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.3% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $79,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.22. 549,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,408. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

