Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $8,919,000.

OTCMKTS FSSIU remained flat at $$10.28 during trading hours on Friday. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,743. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

