Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,649,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

