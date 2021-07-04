Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,245. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.