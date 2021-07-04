Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $55,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $299.38 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

