Markston International LLC Buys New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.99. 955,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

