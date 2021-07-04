Markston International LLC Sells 23,929 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Markston International LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 2,014,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,330. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

