The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00168023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000834 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

