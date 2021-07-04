RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.11 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.24 or 1.00059179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,178,019 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.