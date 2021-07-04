MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0085 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.14 million and $432.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.02 or 0.00764903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.99 or 0.07927779 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.