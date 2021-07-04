Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 32.6%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DQJCY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

