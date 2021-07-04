Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

