Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.6 days.
Shares of Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $$0.97 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.43.
About Gold Road Resources
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.