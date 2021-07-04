Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Update

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.6 days.

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $$0.97 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

