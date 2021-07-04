Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 229,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

