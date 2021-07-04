Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $11.70

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 5,994,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,445,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.53. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $540,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $132,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 79.5% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 36,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.