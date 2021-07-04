Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce sales of $96.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.44 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $353.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.46 million to $381.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $357.98 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $429.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 391,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,847 shares of company stock worth $90,608,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

