31,286 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

EBAY opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.