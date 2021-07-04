1,895 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $110,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $6,473,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 45.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

