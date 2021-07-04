13,854 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 885.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $166.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

