Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Square by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $241.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

