ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Reduced by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 4.4% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.83. The stock had a trading volume of 681,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.84 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.29.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

